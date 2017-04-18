17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Tuesday, April 18, 2017

April 18, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Exactly how does one ‘filter or whitewash’ the truth, and what is so courageous in not doing so?Extracted from a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster in which a Columbian calls out the actions of two Lancaster City police officer who were mislabeled heroes for not doing what they should have done.

cedc golf

  • CEDC second annual golf outing – click on the graphic above to download the brochure complete with the entry form.

scam jam

clean up volunteers

Columbia Park Rangers’ facebook page

20 -biggie

