Thursday evening’s school board meeting agenda is posted | Meeting starts at 7:00 pm
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AGENDA –
1. Welcome and Call to Order
3. Please turn off cell phones & pagers so we may honor our students without interruption.
5. Notice of Executive Session for a Personnel Matter following the Committee of the Whole Meeting on April 6, 2017
6. Recognitions and Notifications
|b. The following students are being honored as the April Students of the Month:
8. Public Comment on Agenda Items
10. Approval of Minutes (Mr. Combs – Board President)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the Regular Board Meeting Minutes – March 16, 2017
|b. A motion is requested to approve the Committee of the Whole Meeting Minutes – April 6, 2017
11. Finance & Audit (Mr. Knighton – Chair) – A motion is requested to approve the following Finance Items
|c. Cafeteria Fund Profit and Loss Report
|d. Student Activity Account Report
|f. Meal and Item Prices for the 2017-18 School Year
|g. IU13 Budget for the 2017-18 School Year
12. Property (Mr. Leader – Chair)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the Use of Facilities as listed:
13. Personnel (Mr. Ford – Chair)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the Resignation as listed:
|b. A motion is requested to approve the Retirements as listed:
|c. A motion is requested to approve the New Hire as listed:
|d. A motion is requested to approve hiring four STS Literacy Coaches for the 2016-17 school year
|e. A motion is requested to approve a stipend for Dr. Michael Smith for Acting Director of Extra-Curricular Activities for $7,500
14. Curriculum and Instruction (Mrs. Anspach – Chair)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the Chapter 339 Plan
15. Extra-Curricular/Athletic (Mrs. Schwert – Chair)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the following Request to Continue
|b. A motion is requested to approve the CHS Quiz Bowl Team’s Student Trip to Washington, D.C.
|c. A motion is requested to approve the following Request to Establish A Student Activity:
|a. A motion is requested to approve Policy #204
|b. First Reading of Policy #209.2 Diabetes Management
|c. First Reading of Policy #251 Homeless Students
|a. LCCTC Report – Ms. Geesey
|b. IU Report – Mrs. Kedney
|c. Lancaster County Academy – Mrs. Schwert
|d. Community Development – Mr. Leader
|e. Columbia Education Foundation – Mrs. Anspach
|f. Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau – Mr. Ramsey
19. Public Comment on Agenda and Education Items
20. Dates for Future Meetings
|a. Committee of the Whole – 6 p.m. – May 4, 2017
|b. Regular Board Meeting – 7 p.m. – May 18, 2017
