Thursday evening’s school board meeting agenda is posted | Meeting starts at 7:00 pm

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AGENDA –

1. Welcome and Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Roll Call

5. Notice of Executive Session for a Personnel Matter following the Committee of the Whole Meeting on April 6, 2017

6. Recognitions and Notifications

a. Student Board Report b. The following students are being honored as the April Students of the Month:

7. PSBA Presentation

8. Public Comment on Agenda Items

9. Communications

10. Approval of Minutes (Mr. Combs – Board President)

a. A motion is requested to approve the Regular Board Meeting Minutes – March 16, 2017 b. A motion is requested to approve the Committee of the Whole Meeting Minutes – April 6, 2017

11. Finance & Audit (Mr. Knighton – Chair) – A motion is requested to approve the following Finance Items

a. Treasurer’s Reports b. Check Disbursements c. Cafeteria Fund Profit and Loss Report d. Student Activity Account Report e. Budgetary Transfers f. Meal and Item Prices for the 2017-18 School Year g. IU13 Budget for the 2017-18 School Year

12. Property (Mr. Leader – Chair)

a. A motion is requested to approve the Use of Facilities as listed:

13. Personnel (Mr. Ford – Chair)

a. A motion is requested to approve the Resignation as listed: b. A motion is requested to approve the Retirements as listed: c. A motion is requested to approve the New Hire as listed: d. A motion is requested to approve hiring four STS Literacy Coaches for the 2016-17 school year e. A motion is requested to approve a stipend for Dr. Michael Smith for Acting Director of Extra-Curricular Activities for $7,500 f. Information Items

14. Curriculum and Instruction (Mrs. Anspach – Chair)

a. A motion is requested to approve the Chapter 339 Plan

15. Extra-Curricular/Athletic (Mrs. Schwert – Chair)

a. A motion is requested to approve the following Request to Continue b. A motion is requested to approve the CHS Quiz Bowl Team’s Student Trip to Washington, D.C. c. A motion is requested to approve the following Request to Establish A Student Activity:

16. Old Business

17. New Business

a. A motion is requested to approve Policy #204 b. First Reading of Policy #209.2 Diabetes Management c. First Reading of Policy #251 Homeless Students

18. Reports

a. LCCTC Report – Ms. Geesey b. IU Report – Mrs. Kedney c. Lancaster County Academy – Mrs. Schwert d. Community Development – Mr. Leader e. Columbia Education Foundation – Mrs. Anspach f. Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau – Mr. Ramsey g. PSBA – Administration h. Land Bank – Mr. Combs

19. Public Comment on Agenda and Education Items

20. Dates for Future Meetings

a. Committee of the Whole – 6 p.m. – May 4, 2017 b. Regular Board Meeting – 7 p.m. – May 18, 2017