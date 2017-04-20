Today’s news – Thursday, April 20, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Let the sunshine, let the sun shine in, The sun shine in” – From the lyrics of Aquarius by The Fifth Dimension from the musical score for Hair.

A second quote for today … “Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.” – Matthew 5:15 –

The Bible [NOTE: Why and how do good people who become “elected public servants” push aside the ethical teachings they learned in life?]

“ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! $7,500 STIPEND” – email to Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors, the District Supertintendent and some area media sources.

If it wasn’t for some media sources, who’d know? | “More bad marks for Pennsylvania finances” – Philly.com columnist, John Baer is on the mark.

“You have a 1 in 25 chance of leaving the hospital with a new infection.” Check out this Hospital Safety Grade to see how area hospitals fared.

The “letters-to-the-editor” page and the obituary pages in many newspapers are worth the price of the publication. For lots of reasons … but mostly, because they are chronicles of daily community life.

LEGAL NOTICE: Fictitious name registration for Columbia business entity – Lancaster Online

Special Recognition Tribute at Mt. Bethel Cemetary on Friday | “Miss Lillian Evans, First Daughter in Pennsylvania”

Paranoid, right wing nut job column about the firing of Bill O”Reilly – The Glenn Beck Program

OPINION: It’s time for all the “pussy-grabbers” to be gone!

The Pope was the epitome of patience, forgiveness and humility as he shook hands with O’Reilly. – The New York Times

In a ‘stacked deck” town hall, Casey get off easy [“Not sure how 8 people in a TV studio constitutes a ‘town hall.’ But, if the media wants to point to this as an indication that Pennsylvania loves its senior senator, and that he’s a great statesman, I’m not surprised.”] – PennLive

“CURRENT COLOR” BY DIANA THOMAS – PHOTO SOURCE: Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce news release

“A painting a week for one year, creating over fifty pieces of art was the challenge local artist and Columbia resident, Diana Thomas, made for herself in December 2015. ‘I wanted to stretch myself and make painting a regular part of my life instead of only an occasional past time,’ she said. Having lived near the Susquehanna River for over thirty years, Diana said she found it a fascinating and inspiring subject suitable for such a challenge especially since the mood and color of the river changes so dramatically and often. Diana’s ‘Current Color’ series will have it’s first showing of the complete works at the cottage at Mount Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust Street, Columbia, on Friday, April 28th from 5:00 – 8:00 and again on Sunday, April 30th from 2:00 – 4:00. Light refreshments will be available. Diana has been an artist all her life, graduating from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1973. She worked for many years as a designer for the needlecraft and greeting card industries and has been pursuing fine art for the past decade. She works in partnership with her sister to make stained glass windows. Diana creates the designs that her sister fabricates. Together they have designed a number of windows for Liberty United Methodist Church in Buckeye, Arizona, among others.” – SOURCE: news release

“The Columbia Lion’s Club will be presenting Music in the Park again this year. We will have 5 events, each on the 3rd Friday on the month . Our first event will be May 19, with the magnificent Pocketful O’ Soul. The band starts at 6:30. Vendor trucks will be in the park by 5:45, so very there early, get a good spot, and enjoy some food before the band begins. This is a free event.” – Source: “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area” facebook page

Movies are back this summer | “It’s Movie Time!! ‘Movies Under the Stars!’ is back with a great line-up of movies for Summer 2017. The first four movies will be held on Friday nights at Locust Street Park. Come for Music in the Park, check out the food vendors and then spread your blankets in front of the Big Screen!Movie #5 will be set up on the lawn behind Columbia Crossing, 41 Walnut Street, on September 23, a Saturday night.”Here’s the 2017 line-up at Locust Street Park: “Friday, May 19th A Dog’s Purpose

Friday, June 16 Sing!

Friday, July 21 Lego Batman

Friday, August 18 Forrest Gump “Columbia Crossing, 41 Walnut Street: “Saturday, September 23 Beauty and the Beast (new version) “So, mark your calendars and spread the word. Free popcorn at all movies and don’t forget to bring nonperishable donations for Columbia Food Bank. “Last but certainly not least, many thanks to the Borough of Columbia for making these events possible!! Thank you!”