Today’s news – Saturday, April 22, 2017

Quote for today … “Being totally transparent is enjoyable. We don’t feel good when we’re less than transparent. We have the feeling others are not totally honest all the time, so we follow suit.“ – Form a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.



Another Quote … “While WikiLeaks may not appear to be a traditional journalism outlet, there is no question that the service they provide – publishing legitimate, accurate, and truthful information from sources – is exactly what journalism was meant to be.Make no mistake that attempting to prosecute Assange signals a new and dangerous phase in the United States’ ongoing war on freedom of information, and presents a direct threat to freedom of the press in the U.S.” – The Free Thought Project

The Columbia Borough School Board of Directors’ minutes for the March 16, 2017 meeting are posted.

A representative from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) attended last Thursday night’s school board of directors’ meeting as an outreach. The representative referenced the Principles for Governance and Leadership. Click on the graphic above to be redirected to PSBA Webpage to read the Principles.

Where the jobs are: education and health services – Central Penn Business Journal

– Central Penn Business Journal Where the jobs are not: Harley Davidson in York – Central Penn Business Journal

Event canceled.