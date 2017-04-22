17512 Columbia

Turkey Hill Minit Markets to Fill 400 Positions at Hiring Event

In Uncategorized on April 22, 2017 at 10:16 am

LANCASTER, PA, April 21, 2017—Turkey Hill Minit Markets will host a hiring event to fill 400 store positions on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Turkey Hill Minit Market stores in our Pennsylvania market.  Available positions include all levels of store management including Store Managers, Food Service Managers, Assistant Managers as well as full and part time store associates.

Applicants should fill out an application at Turkey Hill’s website (turkeyhillstores.com). Requirements for each position can be found on the website. Interviews will be conducted on site and each one should last 20-30 minutes. Interested applicants must bring a photo ID.

Selected applicants will also need to complete a background screening form and submit to a drug test.

“This hiring event is a great opportunity to become a part of the Turkey Hill family,” said Turkey Hill President Bill Mullen. “We’re looking for candidates who pride themselves on offering superior customer service and have a desire to advance their careers.”

SOURCE: news release

