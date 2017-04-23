17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, April 23, 2017

In Uncategorized on April 23, 2017 at 7:07 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Why do we expect change in Harrisburg when we keep sending the same legislators to represent us? – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

  • From the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: Synopsis of Columbia Borough’s April 10 Council meeting – – – Marietta’s raising money for a boardwalk and the borough’s letting the project for bids – – – Marietta’s planning activities for National Trails Days on June 3 and for a summer bike race.
  • A listing of “Columbia Borough School District’s athletic coaching vacancies” appears in the sports pages of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
  • Critical of Smucker | That’s the gist of a majority of the letters-to-the-editors in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster
  • Ah, poopColumbia Police Department Crime Watch

food-safety-inspections

  • Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results. Cute name for a restaurant (Tomato Pie) but “You pay your money & take your chances | but when this is a one of the inspection violations: “The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility,” you gotta’ wonder. – Lancaster Online

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: