Today’s news – Sunday, April 23, 2017

Quote for today … “Why do we expect change in Harrisburg when we keep sending the same legislators to represent us?“ – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

From the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: Synopsis of Columbia Borough’s April 10 Council meeting – – – Marietta’s raising money for a boardwalk and the borough’s letting the project for bids – – – Marietta’s planning activities for National Trails Days on June 3 and for a summer bike race.

A listing of “Columbia Borough School District’s athletic coaching vacancies” appears in the sports pages of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Critical of Smucker | That’s the gist of a majority of the letters-to-the-editors in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

Ah, poop – Columbia Police Department Crime Watch

Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results. Cute name for a restaurant (Tomato Pie) but “You pay your money & take your chances | but when this is a one of the inspection violations: “The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility,” you gotta’ wonder. – Lancaster Online

York County’s food serving places’ inspections. | Would you like some “slime, mold and filth” with your food today?– The York Sunday News / York Daily Record



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.