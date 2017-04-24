Yesterday was a great day for “foodies”

“River towns’ tasting event in Columbia brings friends together, showcases restaurants” – Lancaster Online

And a Columbia mainstay – Hinkle’s – was soup station provider at yesterday’s Empty Bowls event – Empty bowls proceeds benefit TLC/Veterans’ Victory House Lancaster; the event brings together more than 20 local restaurants and soup makers. Each served up soup in one-of-a-kind, take-home handmade bowls. Celebrity servers were on hand to assist guests. Guests got to pick their own free handmade ceramic bowl. The event was held at the Lancaster Creative Factory.