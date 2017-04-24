Here’s a great quote!

“All you have to do is attend one board meeting and you know board members are being disingenuous.“

It’s from one of the letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

The Opinion pages make the price of the daily newspaper truly a worthwhile investment – digitally or the “hold-it-in-your-hands” version.

The quote refers once again to the Manheim Township School District’s Board of Directors, but easily can be applied to many other entities comprised of “elected public servants” or their hand-picked appointees.

There are other topical views expressed in today’s letters and today’s Editorial is spot-on. Arming teachers and other school staffers is not a great idea – it’s not even a good half-baked one, yet “State Sen. Scott Martin, a Martic Township Republican, co-sponsored the bill. Sen. Ryan Aument, a Landisville Republican, was among the Senate Education Committee members who voted 9-3 in favor of the bill Wednesday.”