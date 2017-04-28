Today’s news … Friday, April 28, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “You can get anything you want …” – From Arlo Guthrie’s Alices’ Restaurant

Arlo Guthrie’s on the schedule for the Long’s Park Sunday nights music schedule – Lancaster Online. Got 18 minutes for a visit back in time to Alice’s Restaurant?

Springhettsberry Township’s 2017 schedule has not been released yet.

Another Quote … “Among the most significant legacies of his first 100 days is his degrading of the moral authority of the office of the president, and, thereby, of America.” – From this Robert Reich column.



A Third Quote … “But today, America is that young supermodel. If you saw her, you’d want to grab her by the … well, you know.” – Extract from this opinion column: “100 days of winning | A letter from Donald Trump to America.”

Sheriff sales listing includes several properties in the borough.

“Beautiful weather is slated for this weekend. The American Volkssport Association has designed 5K & 10K walks through the towns to highlight the best of the river towns. Pick up your map at Columbia Crossing – Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. We’ll be open 8 am to 4 pm for this special event.” – Columbia Crossing facebook page

“hoping to add 40 additional parking spaces” on Heritage Drive | Among the items shown on the Public Works Committee’s April meeting minutes.

Here’s the list of current stand holders at the Columbia Market House.

There are some really interesting images of an earlier era Columbia, posted by Kent Dickason at this facebook page: You know you’re from Columbia PA if….

The Columbia Police Department is a “Prescription ‘Take-Back’ location.”

US Representative Smucker wants your input on this question: “ The federal government’s funding runs out at midnight on April 28th. Do you support or oppose a government shutdown? ”

“How important are factory jobs? Most Americans don’t work in factories, but in our most recent Marketplace-Edison Research Poll, 80 percent of respondents said manufacturing jobs are important to their local economy. The sentiment cuts across all demographic groups and income brackets, but it doesn’t exactly align with economic reality. As a matter of employment and GDP, manufacturing’s importance has been on the decline for decades. It is true factory jobs “punch above their weight” in terms of qualifications, but they’re vulnerable to overseas competition.” – Marketplace

May is Older Americans Month

A reader sent this along to us: “This Doonesbury is perfect! It really shows how much our American education system helping our people.”



See the recent LNP – Always Lancaster article about the declining fortunes of some emergency medical services (EMS) organizations across the county? Columbia Quick Response Service (technically not an EMS service) nor Susquehanna Valley EMS were mentioned in the article.

Here are the IRS Form 990s for each: Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services and Columbia Quick Response Service, Inc. Notice the one is healthy enough to pay its chief executive officer just under $135K.