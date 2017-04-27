Short takes on life in the area

“Families, Individuals Invited To Enjoy Country Classic | 18th annual Turkey Hill Country Classic, which will be held on Saturday, May 6.” -The Merchandiser

Rodent infestation? According to a post and a string of comments at a facebook post, there is: “Ok, I have been living at my current house going to be 2 years in July! I have never had rodent problem until this year!! Idk what’s going on is it an epidemic in Columbia??!! Omg!! I swear decon isn’t working!! Is anyone else having this problem and what products have you used!! HELP PLZ!!!!”

“How tests fail to detect ‘hidden hearing loss’” – The Conversation

The biggest hogs at the trough | the wealthy Americans and corporations join in.

“‘Goldman Sachs Populism’: Trump Tax Plan Benefits Ultra-Wealthy—Like Him” – Common Dreams

“Trump’s tax-code plan is short on reform and long on tax cuts for the wealthy” – Editorial: The Los Angeles Times