A letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster brings up the ugly topic of sausage-making or “gerrymandering.”

Terry Blue of Washington Boro writes about John Oliver’s explanation of “How Gerrymandering Hurts the ‘Foundation of Democracy’” segment of a few weeks ago.

Blue writes: “Oliver’s main point was to reinforce that it often isn’t the voters who choose their representatives; it is the representatives who choose their voters.”

You can watch the video here.