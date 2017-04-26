17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Today's news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Sweet April showers do spring May flowers.” – Thomas Tusser

Another Quote …there are many GOOD people in Columbia. A lot of this element moves in and out of the area constantly – it’s right between York and Lancaster. Long time Columbia residents are NOT happy about them being in town. It’s so discouraging that so many people have a negative attitude about Columbia. If they were to visit, they would see there are many good residents – along with Hinkles, art galleries, the River Park, cafes – and, of course, the library! ” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article: Columbia woman pleads guilty to aiding boyfriend in husband’s killing.”

A third quote …There comes a time when a citizen has to stand out of the crowd. Politicians, media and every citizen must lean toward critical thinking, not crowd suasion. – Extracted from another letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

  • Can you believe April’s coming to a close … gee, April seems as you just arrived!

“‘Clang, clang, clang’ goes the trolley” when it has a driver. Want to be that driver?trolley driver

textingSee this Lancaster Online article “Lancaster County woman, injured by distracted driver, pushes for harsher laws for texting behind the wheel” – She will be at the event tomorrow.

26 storks

