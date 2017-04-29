17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Saturday, April 29, 2017

In Uncategorized on April 29, 2017 at 5:30 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Watching the fiasco known as Donald Trump’s presidency, I cannot help but think of some of the TV shows I have seen in the last 65 years and how they so aptly apply to him.” – The start of a letter-to-the-editor from a Columbian in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The letter invokes some TV show titles to illustrate his premise.

Progressing Columbia River Park Phase IIIriver park improvements

  • This “preliminary work” was discussed at the April 11, 2016 Council meeting. This is noted at the minutes: “Motion: To approve of Resolution 16-09: DCNR Grant Application for Columbia River Park Phase III Site Planning. Motion: Berntheizel 2nd: Ford Voice Vote: All Favored – There was discussion regarding what would be included in this project and other grants that may provide monies toward the borough’s required match. Councilman Berntheizel spoke regarding a proposed pedestrian bridge across the Susquehanna River. He read a letter of support from Mark Platts of Susquehanna Heritage and noted that several other organizations have expressed their support of this project. He handed out copies of several letters from these organizations to Borough Council Members.”

anxious-woman

  • We are becoming a “developing nation” | “A new book reveals that the U.S. is becoming two distinct countries, with separate economies, politics and opportunities” – AlterNet
  • A Path to Destruction | Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ budget cuts would harm vulnerable kids and families.” – OPINION – USNews.com

At the Librarymonday - preschool

  • Columbia Borough Legal Notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.  The Legal Notice intends “to comply with Pennsylvania Act 133.” PA Act 133 deals with “ISSUANCE OF USE AND OCCUPANCY CERTIFICATE, APPLICABILITY AND COMPLIANCE REQUIREMENT”

make a difference

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: