Today’s news – Sunday, April 30, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Get him out of here.” – POTUS comment in this Lancaster Online article about his rally in Harrisburg.



Another quote for today … “Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams, will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.” – From the POTUS’s inauguration speech. [As long as your voice doesn’t differ from his voice?]

Click on the photo to learn more about Anthony Stevens and one good deed.

Community development | Paying attention to codes and ordinances.

Signs seen

A Day at the Dairy! “What’s it like to see our iced tea being bottled or to taste ice cream fresh off the line? Since our Dairy isn’t open for public tours, not many people get a behind-the-scenes look at how we make our drinks and ice cream — until now. Later this summer, we’ll choose THREE members of the Turkey Hill Nation to win a VIP, behind-the-scenes tour of the Dairy for themselves and a guest. You have to be a member of the Turkey Hill Nation to win. All Nation members will automatically be entered to win, so if you’re not already a member, you should definitely sign up today.” – Turkey Hill Dairy new item

Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results. Villa NO va ( not no but hell, no! ) . – Lancaster Online

York County’s food serving places’ inspections. | Lyndon Diner – “This is the fourth time this restaurant has been ruled out of compliance since January 2016.” (pathetic) – The York Dispatch



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.