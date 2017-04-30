17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, April 30, 2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Uncategorized on April 30, 2017 at 10:06 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Get him out of here.” – POTUS comment in this Lancaster Online article about his rally in Harrisburg.

Another quote for today … “Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams, will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.” – From the POTUS’s inauguration speech. [As long as your voice doesn’t differ from his voice?]

one good deed - anthonyClick on the photo to learn more about Anthony Stevens and one good deed.

Community development | Paying attention to codes and ordinances.  butts weeds grates

 Signs seen

signs seen

A Day at the Dairy! th nation“What’s it like to see our iced tea being bottled or to taste ice cream fresh off the line? Since our Dairy isn’t open for public tours, not many people get a behind-the-scenes look at how we make our drinks and ice cream — until now. Later this summer, we’ll choose THREE members of the Turkey Hill Nation to win a VIP, behind-the-scenes tour of the Dairy for themselves and a guest. You have to be a member of the Turkey Hill Nation to win. All Nation members will automatically be entered to win, so if you’re not already a member, you should definitely sign up today.” – Turkey Hill Dairy new item

food-safety-inspections

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: