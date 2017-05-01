17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, May 1, 2017

In Uncategorized on May 1, 2017 at 4:47 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Facts don’t cease to be facts, but news ceases to be news.” – WikiNews

mayday

  • It is refreshing, and it shows it can be done: County municipalities and school boards publish their agenda items for their impending meetings in the Government Calendar in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
  • The strength of collaboration | Read the string at this facebook site about the frustration of disjointed events in Columbia and folks responding with positive ideas about how to bring things downtown events together for successful outcomes as other towns have done.6- comic bookSaturday at The Columbia Public Library
  • Watch out! “The key takeaway from these alarming numbers is the erosion of standards for press freedom in democracies. The United States fell two places since last year’s Index and now ranks 43rd out of 180 countries.” – The 2017 World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: