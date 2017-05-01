Today’s news – Monday, May 1, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Facts don’t cease to be facts, but news ceases to be news.” – WikiNews

Today is May Day around the world. It’s a celebration of “labor” and workers in some nations. In this country, “Thousands expected to hit the streets for May Day protests,” – USA Today

It is refreshing, and it shows it can be done: County municipalities and school boards publish their agenda items for their impending meetings in the Government Calendar in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“It is at the local level where citizens and the public sector interact most regularly and directly – be it registering for school, attending a health clinic or applying for social housing. So when corruption occurs locally, the impact on citizens’ lives can be the most damaging, with the poorest being hit the hardest.” – Transparency International

The strength of collaboration | Read the string at this facebook site about the frustration of disjointed events in Columbia and folks responding with positive ideas about how to bring things downtown events together for successful outcomes as other towns have done. Saturday at The Columbia Public Library

Here it comes and we’ve seen it before | Nationalist extremism on the horizon – The New York Times

And Lancaster County is getting one | “Hard times for Whole Foods: ‘People say it’s for pretentious people. I can see why'” – The Guardian

Watch out! “The key takeaway from these alarming numbers is the erosion of standards for press freedom in democracies. The United States fell two places since last year’s Index and now ranks 43rd out of 180 countries.” – The 2017 World Press Freedom Index , Reporters Without Borders