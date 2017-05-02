Today’s news – Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “The Department of Revenue said Monday that April’s tax collections came in at $537 million, or 13 percent, below expectations.” – USNews.com



A second quote … “So it goes: governance without openness in a state with futile fiscal management.” – Philly.com columnist in this opinion column.

ALL THE ITEMS that are planned for discussion (are shown in advance) on the Columbia Borough School District’s Board of Director’s meeting of the whole agenda! Here’s the agenda for Thursday evening’s meeting.

More garbage from Wonderland | “Trump Administration Rolls Back Michelle Obama’s Healthy School Lunch Push” – NPR

City transformation | It could happen here too. – Philly Magazine

And this from a commenter to the Sunday grates & weeds piece: “Regarding the tree grates: The shade tree commission did not want them, but some members reluctantly gave in. We had tree grates before and they did not work out that is why they were removed. The sidewalks here are not wide enough to properly accommodate the trees let alone grates and bricks. Every street has sidewalks that are lifting up due to tree roots. They present a tripping hazard and are difficult for those using wheelchairs to maneuver. Since we now have the tree grates, they must be maintained and that means trash removal including cigarette butts. Over this past weekend I saw trash sticking up out of the top of cans on Locust Street. The Mayor said last year that they were going to catch those that are tossing household trash in the containers. What does this look like to those visiting Columbia? Over in the small parking lot at North Fourth and Walnut Streets, there are very large piles of dog feces on a daily basis. Why pay $65,000 a year for a consultant to help with our ‘streetscape’ when the basics like trash removal and feces pick-up are not being done. The alley to the rear of the Turkey Hill store on Chestnut Street looks like a landfill or dump for months and months now. Another section of that alley has hundreds of cigarette butts piling up and I do mean hundreds. We just purchased a new street sweeper, so why not run it through the alleys once in a while, even every couple months. That alley has not been touched in at least the last nine months.” – [NOTE: Community Development begins with attention to small details.]

May Day Rally held in Lancaster yesterday. – Lancaster Online

Dump the mortgage deduction | “One tax change that should be made — and certainly won’t be” – George Will column in The Washington Post

Results for Senior Games events completed so far.

Letter writer praises the “ Earth Day celebration at Sahd Metal Recycling in Columbia on April 22″ in a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Heart Cafe opens in Marietta

Clean Up Hitter | Police in Kingsport, Tennessee say a 53-some year old “female resident, at only 4-foot-11, was an entire foot shorter than Sotello, weighed nearly 100 pounds less than he did and was 18 years older” whupped up on a burgler with a baseball bat. – Kingsport Times-News