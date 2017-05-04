the sound of silence

The silence was deafening! Tonight’s Columbia Borough School Board meeting of the whole was conducted in front of an audience of ABSOLUTELY NO CITIZENS.

The agenda had been posted at the School District’s Website: http://www.agendaman.com/cbsd/meeting/view/0/14175/196548

Following information sharing and discussion on the agenda topics, the meeting was concluded in just 49 minutes … there were no citizen comments.

Six years ago, a Columbia news, views and reviews post began, “A fundamental, and beautiful, aspect of representative democracy is that citizens can participate in the governmental process. Citizens elect representatives at all levels of government … local, county, state and federal … to enact the laws that protect them and provide other government services for them. Citizens have the right to petition the representatives and to attend the government hearings and meetings to engage in meaningful discourse about possible legislation.

“It is a fundamental right and responsibility. Citizens must participate in the process; if they do not receive input from the people they represent, elected ‘public servants’ will make decisions predicated on their personal, informed ideas about the legislation they are considering. Hopefully, their decisions will be directed by a higher sense of benefiting the majority of the citizens they represent.”

True then, true now and tomorrow!