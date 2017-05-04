17512 Columbia

the sound of silence

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Opinions, Opportunities on May 4, 2017 at 8:31 pm

and nobody came

The silence was deafening! Tonight’s Columbia Borough School Board meeting of the whole was conducted in front of an audience of ABSOLUTELY NO CITIZENS.

The agenda had been posted at the School District’s Website: http://www.agendaman.com/cbsd/meeting/view/0/14175/196548

Following information sharing and discussion on the agenda topics, the meeting was concluded in just 49 minutes … there were no citizen comments.

Six years ago, a Columbia news, views and reviews post began, “A fundamental, and beautiful, aspect of representative democracy is that citizens can participate in the governmental process. Citizens elect representatives at all levels of government … local, county, state and federal … to enact the laws that protect them and provide other government services for them. Citizens have the right to petition the representatives and to attend the government hearings and meetings to engage in meaningful discourse about possible legislation.

“It is a fundamental right and responsibility. Citizens must participate in the process; if they do not receive input from the people they represent, elected ‘public servants’ will make decisions predicated on their personal, informed ideas about the legislation they are considering. Hopefully, their decisions will be directed  by a higher sense of benefiting the majority of the citizens they represent.”

True then, true now and tomorrow!

who is to blame

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: