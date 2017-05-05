17512 Columbia

Today’s news … Friday, May 5, 2017

In Uncategorized on May 5, 2017 at 4:50 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Isn’t it interesting how often government leaders use passive voice to refer to their bad decisions? ‘Mistakes were made,’ ‘The intelligence was flawed,’ ‘Things got out of control,’ etc., etc. And even when they say ‘I take responsibility,’ they almost never actually take responsibility by, say, resigning or reimbursing or even apologizing to the victims of their decisions; they just go on about their business with nary an apology or a look back. ” – From this article at The Atlas Network.

Another quote for today …Gosh, the law sure is on the dime protecting us from welfare fraud. Apparently the law doesn’t consider treason a la trump and administration enough of a crime to proceed on. And all you people worried about getting paid back, how many multi-million tax dollar trips to mar a lago for golf have you complained about? – From this article at Lancaster Online about Lancaster Countians arrested for “welfare fraud. ” Among those arrested are women from Columbia and Mountville. [NOTE: The moral of the story is those on those on the one end of the spectrum get hammered for crimes – those on another end get rewarded for their crimes.]

sheriff salesSeveral borough properties are listed on the Sheriff’s Sales May 31 date in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster and here.

