17512 Columbia

Monday’s Council meeting “preliminary” agenda

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opportunities, Uncategorized on May 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

May council agenda

Click on the graphic above to download the entire “preliminary” agenda for Monday night’s council meeting. 

The meeting begins at 7:00 pm and is held at the borough office, 308 Locust Street,
Columbia, PA 17512.

Items on the agenda include:

  • a new councillor interview and appointee (maybe)
  • a follow up to the Food Waste to Energy Feasibility Study
  • an increase for the Market House’s funds allocation
  • a tax exemption for a fire company property
  • advertising “a Request for Expression of Interest which includes the Market House, the Borough Administration Building and the Fire Department Building”
  • to name the Trolley “The Columbia Trolley Works”
  • a gifted property: the property located at 550 N. Fifth Street to the Borough
  • hiring another part-time police officer

Some of these items were introduced and discussed in committee meetings.

4-13-17 Community Development Minutes

Public Safety Committee Meeting Minutes 041217 – 4-28-17 Public Safety Committee Report 4-12-17 Adenmum

Public Works Minutes 04-18-17

Finance_Comm_Minutes_04-24-17

THE LEGISLATIVE AND PROPERTY COMMITTEES EVIDENTLY HAVE NOT MET SINCE MARCH.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: