Monday’s Council meeting “preliminary” agenda

The meeting begins at 7:00 pm and is held at the borough office, 308 Locust Street,

Columbia, PA 17512.

Items on the agenda include:

a new councillor interview and appointee (maybe)

a follow up to the Food Waste to Energy Feasibility Study

an increase for the Market House’s funds allocation

a tax exemption for a fire company property

advertising “a Request for Expression of Interest which includes the Market House, the Borough Administration Building and the Fire Department Building”

to name the Trolley “The Columbia Trolley Works”

a gifted property: the property located at 550 N. Fifth Street to the Borough

hiring another part-time police officer

Some of these items were introduced and discussed in committee meetings.

4-13-17 Community Development Minutes

Public Safety Committee Meeting Minutes 041217 – 4-28-17 Public Safety Committee Report 4-12-17 Adenmum

Public Works Minutes 04-18-17

Finance_Comm_Minutes_04-24-17

THE LEGISLATIVE AND PROPERTY COMMITTEES EVIDENTLY HAVE NOT MET SINCE MARCH.