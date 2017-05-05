Monday’s Council meeting “preliminary” agenda

Click on the graphic above to download the entire “preliminary” agenda for Monday night’s council meeting.
The meeting begins at 7:00 pm and is held at the borough office, 308 Locust Street,
Columbia, PA 17512.
Items on the agenda include:
- a new councillor interview and appointee (maybe)
- a follow up to the Food Waste to Energy Feasibility Study
- an increase for the Market House’s funds allocation
- a tax exemption for a fire company property
- advertising “a Request for Expression of Interest which includes the Market House, the Borough Administration Building and the Fire Department Building”
- to name the Trolley “The Columbia Trolley Works”
- a gifted property: the property located at 550 N. Fifth Street to the Borough
- hiring another part-time police officer
Some of these items were introduced and discussed in committee meetings.
4-13-17 Community Development Minutes
Public Safety Committee Meeting Minutes 041217 – 4-28-17 Public Safety Committee Report 4-12-17 Adenmum
THE LEGISLATIVE AND PROPERTY COMMITTEES EVIDENTLY HAVE NOT MET SINCE MARCH.