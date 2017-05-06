Today’s news – Saturday, May 6, 2017

17512 Columbia

Quote for today … “They have declined to prosecute any violation by other groups around the county. The Sunshine Act doesn’t seem to be taken seriously by anyone,” – Citizen Ken McCrea, in this LNP – Always Lancaster article: “East Cocalico supervisors won’t face Sunshine Law violation charges after hiring manager before public vote.”

  • OPINION: In this increasingly corporate and state controlled nation headed by RWNJ’s (right wing nut jobs), citizen rights to transparency are being smashed. Welcome to the “depraved new world.”

  • Columbia Historic Market House May Events | In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Columbia Historic Market House will be sponsoring a Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 13th from 11am to 1pm at 15 South Third Street, Columbia, PA. Menu will consist of freshly brewed tea; shortbread cookies, macaroons, and other assorted goodies. Reservations are requested for seating and cost for the event is $10. Come and enjoy the afternoon with your Mother or with your friends at the market house. The month will end with a salute to our Veterans, on Saturday, May 27th where the Columbia Historic Market House will be honoring our veterans with a Patriotic Program starting at 11am. The Catholic War Vets presenting the Colors of the Flags; in addition, narration of the Flag Folding Ceremony in honor of all veterans who have fallen in their line of service or afterwards. Ending the program will be Taps and the Volley. Patriotic music will also be played throughout the program for everyone to come and enjoy. – SOURCE: news release

