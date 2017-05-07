Today’s news … Sunday, May 7, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “You have to take beer distributor comments with a grain of salt.” – Tim Richards, Turkey Hill’s construction manager, from an LNP – Always article about Mount Joy’s denial of Turkey Hill’s wanting to sell beer in one of its convenience stores in that Borough.



Everyone’s equal under the law … BUT MORE EQUAL IF you’re rich, white, connected or a protected law enforcement officer. Yep, a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster tells about “ Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Website. A former state trooper who was convicted of sex crimes against teens and described as a ‘predator’ was not listed on Pennsylvania’s sex offender registry. In Pennsylvania, persons convicted of sex crimes are supposed to appear on the

Columbia Police Department: Domestic Violence arrest

Everyone thinks they can do the job, and there’s precedent | “129 People Have Already Filed To Run For President In 2020.” – WITF

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“A Quaker money-management firm with offices next to the Comcast Center is leading shareholder activists seeking to have the cable and entertainment giant disclose millions of dollars in “grassroots” state and local lobbying.” – Philly.com

POTUS and the weasel – “White House Questions Value of CBO Analysis” – NPR

Gored oxen? | “Doctors and Insurers Criticize Health Bill” – The New York Times