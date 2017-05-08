Today’s news – Monday, May 8, 2017

Quote for today … “I recently laughed at an M.D.’s letter on world affairs. Why are people so condescending? The same for anti-Trump people. Who do they think they are, calling his supporters names?” – From a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.



Tonight’s council meeting “preliminary agenda” is posted at the Borough Website and here. But it’s not published in LNP – Always Lancaster as Manheim Townhsip’s and other municipalities are.

In France … youth and centrist views are elected. – France 24

Know anyone on Pennsylvania’s Tax Lien Lists? Individual Taxes Lien List or the Business Taxes Lien List? These downloadable files are large and may take a little longer to download.

Hurry, Hurry, Hurry! Step right up and get your US Visas … for only a half-million bucks – The Morning Call

Budweiser’s Clydesdales will be at the Wrightsville Inn Grille & Drafthouse

Historic charm | One town’s switching to “gas-powered streetlamps” – The Morning Call

Comcastration nation | In talks with Charter – Philly.com