17512 Columbia

Bay 101: Monitoring and Modeling the Chesapeake Bay | a video

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Opportunities, People, The Susquehanna on August 15, 2017 at 9:30 pm

“By using science to paint a picture of the Chesapeake Bay, the Chesapeake Bay Program provides decision-makers from around the 64,000 square-mile watershed with the tools to determine what their communities can do to improve water quality locally and downstream.

Mayor Leo Lutz of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Scott Phillips of the U.S. Geological Survey, and Lee Currey of the Maryland Department of the Environment discuss how monitoring and modeling efforts complement each other in order to reveal the Chesapeake Bay watershed in fine detail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: