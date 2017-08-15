Bay 101: Monitoring and Modeling the Chesapeake Bay | a video

“By using science to paint a picture of the Chesapeake Bay, the Chesapeake Bay Program provides decision-makers from around the 64,000 square-mile watershed with the tools to determine what their communities can do to improve water quality locally and downstream.

Mayor Leo Lutz of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Scott Phillips of the U.S. Geological Survey, and Lee Currey of the Maryland Department of the Environment discuss how monitoring and modeling efforts complement each other in order to reveal the Chesapeake Bay watershed in fine detail.