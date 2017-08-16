17512 Columbia

Wednesday – 8/16/17

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opportunities, Uncategorized on August 16, 2017 at 5:30 am

cc in susq magThis “interesting” shot is in this Susquehanna Magazine story: “Hitting the Trail”

public service“Students Grow as Citizens Through Public Service Summer Internships”Franklin and Marshall College

SCHOOLBOARDMEETINGClick here to view tomorrow evening’s School Board Meeting Agenda

credit card debtTennessee Ernie Ford mourned “Another day older and deeper in debt.” | “Americans’ debt level notches a new record high”Reuters

aspirin“Aspirin’s Four-Thousand-Year History”The Smithsonian Magazine

recycle bins

PPPLIP news gets it right when it shines a light on the horrendous mess the city bought into when it entered into a “public-private partnership” with a cable provider. According to the National Council of Public Private Partnerships, “A public-private partnership (P3) is a contractual arrangement between a public agency (federal, state or local) and a private sector entity. Through this agreement, the skills and assets of each sector (public and private) are shared in delivering a service or facility for the use of the general public. In addition to the sharing of resources, each party shares in the risks and rewards potential in the delivery of the service and/or facility.”

The seventh Key to successful PPPs is: PICK YOUR PARTNER CAREFULLY!

smartmeters

Are you Concerned About Smart Meters? A reader thinks we should be; read this.

rwnjThank you, Boss! “Former KKK leader David Duke thanks Trump for ‘condemning leftist terrorists” The Independent

all politicians“The ‘Many Sides’ of Trump’s Moral Rot” American Prospect

17-college

kracker bees

fat cat

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: