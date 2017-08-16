Wednesday – 8/16/17

This “interesting” shot is in this Susquehanna Magazine story: “Hitting the Trail”

“Students Grow as Citizens Through Public Service Summer Internships” – Franklin and Marshall College

Tennessee Ernie Ford mourned “Another day older and deeper in debt.” | “Americans’ debt level notches a new record high” – Reuters

“Aspirin’s Four-Thousand-Year History” – The Smithsonian Magazine

LIP news gets it right when it shines a light on the horrendous mess the city bought into when it entered into a “public-private partnership” with a cable provider. According to the National Council of Public Private Partnerships, “A public-private partnership (P3) is a contractual arrangement between a public agency (federal, state or local) and a private sector entity. Through this agreement, the skills and assets of each sector (public and private) are shared in delivering a service or facility for the use of the general public. In addition to the sharing of resources, each party shares in the risks and rewards potential in the delivery of the service and/or facility.”

The seventh Key to successful PPPs is: PICK YOUR PARTNER CAREFULLY!

Are you Concerned About Smart Meters? A reader thinks we should be; read this.



Thank you, Boss! “Former KKK leader David Duke thanks Trump for ‘condemning leftist terrorists” – The Independent

“The ‘Many Sides’ of Trump’s Moral Rot” – American Prospect