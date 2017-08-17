17512 Columbia

déja vu, all over again | Tyranny: “arbitrary or unrestrained exercise of power; despotic abuse of authority.”

In Everyday Living, Government, Opinions, People on August 17, 2017 at 8:22 am

– Editorial Opinion –

dictators

If this first part (gawd, it’s only less than nine months) of this administration in Wonderland hasn’t been scary enough …

SPYING ON CITIZENS

THE END OF REGULATIONS

CRUSH THE MEDIA

RAMPED UP PROPAGANDA AND LIES

IF THEY DON’T AGREE – GET RID OF THEM

FIND YOUR PROPAGANDA MINISTER

TRY TO “FIX” THE ELECTION SYSTEM

INSTALLING FAMILY MEMBERS INTO THEIR REGIME

ALWAYS FIX BLAME ON EVERYONE ELSE

“Dictatorships are often unexpected. They have arisen among prosperous, educated and cultured people who seemed safe from a dictatorship – in Europe, Asia and South America.” – Forbes Magazine

Often the dictatorship ends not well for the nation.

 

  1. Related to this, I recommend the article, WHO ARE THE ANTIFA? by author and Dartmouth College professor Mark Bray, which is in yesterday’s(August 16, 2017, Washington Post.) His new book, “Antifa: The Anti-fascist H,” will be published in a few weeks.

    He was also interviewed on Democracy Now! (www.DemocracyNow.org) yesterday.

    Reply
    Richard Burrill 17 August 2017 at 8am

