déja vu, all over again | Tyranny: “arbitrary or unrestrained exercise of power; despotic abuse of authority.”

– Editorial Opinion –
If this first part (gawd, it’s only less than nine months) of this administration in Wonderland hasn’t been scary enough …
IF THEY DON’T AGREE – GET RID OF THEM
TRY TO “FIX” THE ELECTION SYSTEM
INSTALLING FAMILY MEMBERS INTO THEIR REGIME
ALWAYS FIX BLAME ON EVERYONE ELSE
“Dictatorships are often unexpected. They have arisen among prosperous, educated and cultured people who seemed safe from a dictatorship – in Europe, Asia and South America.” – Forbes Magazine
Often the dictatorship ends not well for the nation.
Related to this, I recommend the article, WHO ARE THE ANTIFA? by author and Dartmouth College professor Mark Bray, which is in yesterday’s(August 16, 2017, Washington Post.) His new book, “Antifa: The Anti-fascist H,” will be published in a few weeks.
He was also interviewed on Democracy Now! (www.DemocracyNow.org) yesterday.