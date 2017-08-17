déja vu, all over again | Tyranny: “arbitrary or unrestrained exercise of power; despotic abuse of authority.”

– Editorial Opinion –



If this first part (gawd, it’s only less than nine months) of this administration in Wonderland hasn’t been scary enough …

SPYING ON CITIZENS

THE END OF REGULATIONS

CRUSH THE MEDIA

RAMPED UP PROPAGANDA AND LIES

IF THEY DON’T AGREE – GET RID OF THEM

FIND YOUR PROPAGANDA MINISTER

TRY TO “FIX” THE ELECTION SYSTEM

INSTALLING FAMILY MEMBERS INTO THEIR REGIME

ALWAYS FIX BLAME ON EVERYONE ELSE

“Dictatorships are often unexpected. They have arisen among prosperous, educated and cultured people who seemed safe from a dictatorship – in Europe, Asia and South America.” – Forbes Magazine

Often the dictatorship ends not well for the nation.