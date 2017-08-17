Here’s an IDEAL offer from the Columbia Public Library: “Are you a student age 15 or older who needs community service hours for CHS? We have an opening at our Circulation Desk on WEDNESDAYS from 6 to 8 PM. Please stop by the Columbia Public Library if you are interested! I will continue to post more service opportunity time slots for students as they become available….”

“End of the checkout line: the looming crisis for American cashiers” – The Guardian

Be safe if you’re going to watch the eclipse | NASA’s got a tip for you – “How to Make a Pinhole Projector to View the Solar Eclipse.” A lot of us may remember that from sometime around fifth grade science classes.

The eclipse is four plus days from now; here’s the “go to” Website.

We attended the abbreviated Lancaster County premiere showing of the Ken Burns “The Vietnam War” series at Willow Valley Communities last evening. The film series contains perspectives from varying sets of eyes – combatants and non-combatants; Vietnamese civilians, American civilians; the lying politicians in Washington and in Hanoi.

As we watched, we remain not much has changed in the 50-plus years since we were soldiers once and young. Corrupt, illicit profit-mongers posing as elected public servants send young people off to war to kill and maim each other and civilians, lots of civilians.

It continues: CORPORATE WELFARE.

“Tax-free bonds are hugely popular with high net worth investors because they allow parking a huge lump sum at one place.”

too bad – so sad! | “White nationalists are flocking to genetic ancestry tests. Some don’t like what they find” – STAT News

From an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster that posed a question about the “fearless and feckless” leader’s recent comments on the Charlottesville violence to Lancaster County’s Republican party chieftains.

Columbia Police Department’s facebook page post links to the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association’s announcement seeking candidates to become law enforcement officers. Interested? Apply.

Back in July, we posted this photo collage. There’s a string about the runaway weed issue in Columbia at this facebook page: What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1. with more than 45 comments in the string!