17512 Columbia

sticky, stormy Saturday on tap – 8/19/17

In Uncategorized on August 19, 2017 at 5:00 am

HUMIDITYugh!!

eclipse 11An annular solar eclipse on May 21, 2012, in Tokyo, Japan.Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

“20 questions you were embarrassed to ask about the August eclipse, answered.”Vox

i-am-a-royal-pain-in-the-ass-1… and the Royal Pain in the Ass award goes to this jerk who represents all the “elected public officials” who just don’t get it: YOU ARE NOTHING SPECIAL!

Vox.com reports: “In today’s top news for ridiculous vanity, an Indiana Congress member distributed an eight-page memo to his aides with specific details on how he likes to be driven around, with instructions for a smooth ride and all the things he likes to have (toothbrush, ‘petty cash,’ stapler, and staple remover included). [Politico / John Bresnahan and Rachael Bade]”

 

