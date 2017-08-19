ugh!!

“20 questions you were embarrassed to ask about the August eclipse, answered.” – Vox

… and the Royal Pain in the Ass award goes to this jerk who represents all the “elected public officials” who just don’t get it: YOU ARE NOTHING SPECIAL!

Vox.com reports: “In today’s top news for ridiculous vanity, an Indiana Congress member distributed an eight-page memo to his aides with specific details on how he likes to be driven around, with instructions for a smooth ride and all the things he likes to have (toothbrush, ‘petty cash,’ stapler, and staple remover included). [Politico / John Bresnahan and Rachael Bade]”