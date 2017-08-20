Sunday – 8/20/17

Signs of the times! Why can’t Charlie Dent be our elected public servant? He’s one of the very few with the integrity to speak out rather than spew the same, tepid pablum: “I wanna’ be re-elected” crapola!

Borough acquires a former fire station!

Columbia Public Library is expanding!

“People are happiest if they live near – but not too close – to the poor” – Philly.com

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. Funck’s in Leola is barely open a year and rack’s up violations including “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.” Howz this happen?

York County’s Inspections –

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Elizabethtown’s the page one cover article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster; articles, quotes from residents and four and one-half pages of advertising support.