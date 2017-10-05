Thursday, 10/5/17

Charges withdrawn against East Hempfield Township cop accused of breaking into home – Lancaster Online

Flags were at half-staff yesterday almost everywhere … when leaving Hinkle’ last night, we noticed the flag next to the bus stop near the municipal parking lot was not. POTUS ordered “the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff … until sunset, October 6, 2017.”

Columbia letter-to-the-editor writer among lots of other opinions shared (Disagreements with Trump) in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Black Friday will not be what it used to be this year as more stores will NOT be open. – BlackFriday.com

This ad has been appearing in the tiny classified, legal notices in LNP – Always Lancaster. The ad is looking for people who worked at Armstrong in the 70s, 80s and early 90s to build a case for asbestos; “Sherry L. Day has been assisting attorneys in the investigation and litigation of asbestos cases for over 25 years.”

“According to the International Agency on Research for Cancer, there is sufficient evidence that asbestos causes mesothelioma (a relatively rare cancer of the thin membranes that line the chest and abdomen), and cancers of the lung, larynx, and ovary. Although rare, mesothelioma is the most common form of cancer associated with asbestos exposure.”

We, too, were in the line at Hinkle’s last evening. Too strange having to wait in line on a Wednesday for dinner after years of no “wait” lines. But it was great seeing so many new faces – faces we’ve not seen before patronizing the “soon to disappear” Hinkle’s. Our server told us she’d been really busy all day long with barely any time to take a break. (NOTE: The graphic above appears at a local facebook page.)

9-20-17 Property Committee Meeting Minutes

Highlights: Looking at temporarily closing the market house no later than December 23 – and asking the “Council to approve the retention of an architect for consultation on the proposed Market House renovations as well as authorize the Borough Manager to solicit bids for the hiring of this professional.”

9-13-17 Legislation Committee Meeting Minutes

Highlights: There were discussions about drones, unregistered/unlicensed vehicles, feral cats, dogs in rental units and standard rental unit leases.

Public Works Committee Minutes 9-19-17 – POSTED 10/4/17

Finance_Committee_Minutes_09-25-17 – POSTED 10/4/17

Highlights: “Current owner (of the Cherry Street Home by Our Home of Hope) has paid in full all 2015 back taxes owed to all entities (county, borough, school district); however, 2016 taxes remain past due and this owner has thus far failed to meet his payment obligations for 2016 taxes. Principals for Our Home of Hope have been given legal advice to wait until property is sent to sheriff’s tax sale in order to proceed with acquisition of the property.”

