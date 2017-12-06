New Year’s Eve at Noon! On December 31!

The National Watch and Clock Museum is operated by the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc., an educational charitable nonprofit 501(c)(3) association with over 13,000 members, representing 52 countries. April through November the Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. December through March hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Memorial Day through Labor Day the Museum is also open on Mondays. Discounts are available to seniors, students, AAA members, and groups of 10 or more. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead.

For more program information, directions, or general Museum information, call 717.684.8261 or visit our website at www.museumoftime.org.