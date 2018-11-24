Saturday’s news items [Today’s “small business Saturday; communication; so darn cute; smoking dinosaurs; fundies & more] – 11/24/2018

Football dynasties? | Manheim Central’s Football program has to be on that list. – Lancaster Online

Today’s weather forecast| Today – A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 9 am, then rain. High near 41. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected. Tonight – Showers likely before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible” –

Christmas Cash Drawing details

disjointed communication continued | This borough e-blast concerning parking and the postponement of the tree lighting ceremony was received yesterday at 1:19 pm. The same information was posted at some social media posts as early as 7:42 am yesterday morning.

Lancaster’s communication | “Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Tuba Christmas”

planned communication pay off |“Tree Lighting & Tuba Christmas kick off holiday season in Lancaster city” | Lancaster Online

More about “having a plan” at this 2014 Columbia news, views & reviews article.

“In disciplining cops | Pennsylvania’s standards trail other states” – PublicSource

Tail gunner talk | The World War II Oral History Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia. The club will welcome Pearl Harbor survivors William Bonelli and Henry “Hank” Heim. They will share their experiences as a B-17 mechanic and gunner, respectively, as well as training to be a B-17 pilot and surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor. The club meets at St. Anne’s on the last Tuesday of each month except December. All WWII veterans and family members, as well as those who have an interest in WWII history, are invited to attend. WWII veterans who would like to share their experiences at a meeting may contact the club. For more information, call 717-319-3430. – The Merchandiser

Just too darn cute | The recently born Sumatran tiger cubs at the Topeka, Kansas zoo.

This post “gets it!” | Across the nation, veterans organizations know that declining memberships are fostered by those who cling to the the practices of the past. Well-run veterans organizations embrace new prospective members. The others will continue to hang on to the old ideas and resist change. They are the ones that will become dinosaurs. – SOURCE: Columbia news, views & reviews

Not so strange bedfellows | This is an interesting article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Anyone who has tried to connect the dots probably has scratched their heads lots of times. This article may be onto something connecting the state of Israel, the fundamentalist evangelicals and the election of Trump.