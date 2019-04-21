Sunday’s news items [property sales; borrowing; food serving inspections and summer music] – 4/21/2019

Different property owners | The property at 30 North Second Street (above on the right) just changed hands as Whitestone Partners, LLC acquired the three unit rental property for $183,000.Whitestone Partners, LLC’s website states: “We at Whitestone feel there is a great deal of opportunity to be found in investing in real estate. With 100% of your investment backed by real assets generating wealth for an infinite period of time we can provide you with the peace of mind all investors need.”

The adjacent property | … above on the left, the Columbia Post No. 153 AMVETS Home Association, was for sale in July of 2018, but no longer. It’s been sold to Cimarron Investments, LLC. for $175,000.

In July of 2018, Columbia news, views & reviews showed the AMVETS Post 153 building when it was listed for sale.

More debt | School districts (just as governments) just keep adding to the expense side of the budget with borrowing and interest payments; but it matters not because citizens pay the tab. In Manheim Central, the tab for citizen property owners is softened with a one percent increase per year for the next six years … FOR NOW.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is ongoing display of a purposeful lack of transparency.

Woodstock Anniversary Celebration | It’s looking like another great summer schedule of Sunday night music at Long’s Park; here’s the schedule of shows that includes the Woodstock Anniversary Celebration on August 17.

Not yet announced | Equally entertaining are the Wednesday and Sunday evening music events at the beautifully maintained Springhettsbury Park in York County. The 2019 schedule is not yet posted at its Website, though Incendio’s 2019 tour schedule has them at the Springhettsbury Music event on Sunday, July 28.

Lucky us | Columbia is situated right in the middle of this music summer. It’s 10.2 miles to Springhettsbury Park and 10.8 miles to Long’s Park.