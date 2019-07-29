17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [LNP editorial praises School collaboration; crash reports; country music & at the library] – 7/29/2019

“Walking Is Worth It | Even If You Can’t Log 10,000 Steps a Day”Shape

How come?Reports of crashes are reported elsewhere quickly? But not in Columbia? – East Hempfield Township Police Department CrimeWatch

LNP EDITORIAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Today’s editorial | Praises Columbia / ELANCO agreement

CBSD Board Committee Meeting of the Whole? | There’s no indication at the School District’s Website about a meeting this week yet: “The Board of Education generally meets on the third Thursday of every month for regular Board Meetings and the first Thursday of the month, as needed, for a Committee of the Whole.” 

sun rays

The heat returnsToday’s Weather! “Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.”

country music2

Coming in September | Look for it at WITFWatch a preview here.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s