Saturday’s news items [oatmeal; PennDOT plans for Columbia; Floyd comes to Columbia & more] – 9/28/2019

overtime shootout | “Lebanon outlasts Columbia 42-36 in OT” – Lancaster Online

Wonder why | “‘They could have been in the middle of Lancaster County right near the farms they’re going to actually pull a lot of this material from,’ said Jeff Helm, Columbia Borough’s zoning and planning officer. ‘They chose to be here.’” So says the zoning and planning officer whose record of iffy codes application and enforcement has been questioned for years by Columbia’s residents in this Lancaster Online article.

Doping Floyd | The above article references Floyd Landis’ renting a David Doolittle building to operate his Lancaster County CBD company. “CBD stands for cannabidiol (can·na·bid·i·ol).

CBD | Is it right for thee? The Food and Drug Administration cautions: “Over the past several years, FDA has issued several warning letters to firms that market unapproved new drugs that allegedly contain cannabidiol (CBD). As part of these actions, FDA has tested the chemical content of cannabinoid compounds in some of the products, and many were found to not contain the levels of CBD they claimed to contain. It is important to note that these products are not approved by FDA for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease. Consumers should beware purchasing and using any such products.”

“Columbia (Pennsylvania) was the sweetest place.” | Photographer who visited the Columbia’s across America says in this Lancaster Online article. [NOTE: See the 2013 “Columbia across the US” Columbia news, views & reviews article.] “https://columbianewsandviews.com/2013/07/17/columbia-across-the-us/

Blood pressure medication recall | “Additional lots of the generic drug losartan recalled by manufacturer” – AARP

How to make oatmeal | FOLLOW DIRECTIONS ON CONTAINER. We continue to be “majorly” disappointed when ordering oatmeal while dining out when a bowl of runny slurry is presented. Heck, folks, read the instructions on the container; it’s not that hard to do. A few days ago at a dining experience in Washington, DC yielded exactly that for (are you ready for this?) $7.50. Above is a perfectly prepared bowl of “home-made” oatmeal prepared according to the directions on the box with some mega-sized blueberries. This delight certainly cost a lot less than $7.50.

Eligible for Medicare? | The annual Medicare open enrollment period is from October 15 to December 7. This information comes from the Website: MedicareResources.org. This Website is operated by an insurance provider and IS NOT the government’s Medicare Website, the enrollment information is accurate. Here is the government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Website.

Mob boss in the White House | DIC “mocks 16-year-old Greta Thusberg, Twitter reacts: ‘She has more class in her little finger” – Newsweek

“Bereavement leave | isn’t federally mandated for any workers; thus, it’s largely a matter of whether employers choose to provide it.” – Inthesetimes.com

PennDOT news release | ​​Rawlinsville Road Bridge over Pequea Creek at the Providence-Pequea Township Line in Lancaster County is Open

Penn DOT’s plans | The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has these Transportation Improvement Projects (TIP) on tap for the Columbia Area (click on the graphic to enlarge).

REMINDER | The Route 30 closure may bring more traffic through town.

Walk more | sleep better – Futurity