17512 Columbia

answers: to small town malaise and big malls

There’s an exciting transformation in Manheim these days; the recent openings of Mill 72 Bake Shop and Cafe and Prussian Street Arcade, the boutique arcade, has sparked a go-to adventure and destination of locals and out-of-towners, too.  Columbia news, views & reviews featured a bit about Mill 72 this summer here.

manheim

Other shopping opportunities and businesses line Main Street (Route 72) and High Street (Route 772). The holiday decorations along the town’s boulevard-like East High Street are hard to miss at nighttime. And today, the town’s coordinated three-day Christmas in Manheim festivities continue with it’s Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. As in most other towns in the county, Manheim’s parking meters are bagged for the Christmas shopping period — there is “feeding the meeters” to shop.

tree lighting

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s