answers: to small town malaise and big malls

There’s an exciting transformation in Manheim these days; the recent openings of Mill 72 Bake Shop and Cafe and Prussian Street Arcade, the boutique arcade, has sparked a go-to adventure and destination of locals and out-of-towners, too. Columbia news, views & reviews featured a bit about Mill 72 this summer here.

Other shopping opportunities and businesses line Main Street (Route 72) and High Street (Route 772). The holiday decorations along the town’s boulevard-like East High Street are hard to miss at nighttime. And today, the town’s coordinated three-day Christmas in Manheim festivities continue with it’s Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. As in most other towns in the county, Manheim’s parking meters are bagged for the Christmas shopping period — there is “feeding the meeters” to shop.