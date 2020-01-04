Saturday’s news items [Columbia’s got game; Starview Brews coming; house divided & more] – 1/4/2020

On top | “Columbia tops Lancaster Mennonite, 55-48, takes over first place in L-L League Section 5 boys basketball” – Lancaster Online

Tristan Anderson, Columbia Borough’s Junior Councilperson.

facebook notes | It’s awesome to see the borough’s facebook page feature Tristan Anderson. This is an excellent example of citizen involvement in governance. His initiative in serving is an excellent model for everyone. Good government relies on citizen involvement.

facebook notes II | Anyone who’s walked around town knows this comment at the borough’s facebooksite is an honest assessment: “I would like to see the sidewalks level at least so I could roll on them better in my electric wheelchair… A lot of places I have to roll in the street… Thank you Linda Wallander”

No agenda | There’s no agenda posted at the Borough Website for Monday’s Borough Council Re-Organization meeting.

Fish where the fish are | An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about the grabbing up and possible razing of several existing businesses along the outlet strip on Route 30 east has some wondering, “Are you familiar with this road? Do we need another hotel? … I honestly don’t think we do.” The article continues, “While hotel developers are moving full speed ahead, the latest industry data suggests that maybe they should be aware of a few potholes.”

Playlist | for US foreign policy— click on the above when reading any articles about the current administration’s murderous misadventures abroad. It’s a playbook from Don Corleone; Saudi Arabia’sMohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Putin, Stalin, Hitler and his other idols.

Evangelical love | of “hatred” is also in the playbook – New York Magazine

Hoping for March | Starview Brews in Columbia – Lancaster Online

a faith divided | “United Methodist Church is expected to split over gay marriage, fracturing the nation’s third-largest denomination” – The Washington Post