Sunday’s news items, part 2 [racism; outside dining at Hinkle’s & more] – 6/21/2020

tone-deaf to racism | This letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reinforces the racism so many have: “I grew up in Columbia, blessed to have lived in an integrated neighborhood, with integrated schools, a teenage club and birthday parties. Yet even in the hometown I brag about, I was called the N-word.”

“They love you on Friday nights when the lights go on. | But when the lights go off it’s back to normal again.” – “When you grow up bi-racial in some small towns, you struggle in two worlds.” – The Lebanon Daily News [NOTE: This is is a York Daily Record article, but we’ve reached our monthly limit of five FREE articles; hopefully, you’ll be able to read this article at the Lebanon Daily News. The article is about Red Lion’s Simmie Strausbaugh, Red Lion’s leading rusher, 30 years after he set the record.”

a long way to go | Another letter writer says this.

dine outside | “Dine with us under the big top!! Outside dining 9am-7pm Monday thru Saturday. Menus posted daily on Facebook. Call us at 7176842888 for takeout.” – Hinkle’s facebook page

What helps downtowns? | “Kutztown closing street to help retailers, restaurants” – WFMZ-TV69

OPINION | “Why Killer Cops Go Free” – CounterPunch

equally dangerous liar | “Pence’s False Claims About Trump’s Handling of Coronavirus” – FactCheck.org

social media “fake news” | “Gifting a Folded Flag Isn’t ‘Only For Fallen Veterans’” – FactCheck.org