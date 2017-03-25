17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Saturday, March 25, 2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Opinions, Opportunities, People on March 25, 2017 at 7:26 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “We have three Wegmans here in the Lehigh Valley, and I’d much rather have a Stauffers.” – Tracy Campbell Roeder, of Bethlehem/ Facebook in an LNP – Always Lancaster “Other opinions: Wegman’s arrival.”

reform

  • Institutional trust? “Over the past five years, Penn State has taken aggressive steps to strengthen accountability and focus on the fight against child maltreatment.”  – Penn Live. (NOTE: Could be, but would any of the steps been taken in the absence of national attention and the NCAA’s sanctions?)
  • Follow up | “At the November 28, 2016 Borough Council meeting, David Nikoloff made a presentation to the Borough Council representing AIM Advisors. “The pitch resulted in Columbia’s councillors, in a 6-0 vote, (councillor Stephanie Weisser was absent from the meeting) approving an agreement to contract AIM Advisors to conduct a feasibility study about ‘adaptive reuse of the current Columbia Borough Wastewater Treatment Facility into a natural gas production facility and user endpoint facility for vehicles.’ The Borough will pay $75,800 for the conduct of the study and the delivery of a report. The report may be ready as early as March 2017.”
  • Because of the excellent and timely reporting of transactions in Borough Council committee minutes (with the exception of the Community Development committee), Nikoloff’s report is summarized in the March Public Works Committee March 21 minutes.

29 book signing

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: