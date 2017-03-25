Today’s news – Saturday, March 25, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … ““We have three Wegmans here in the Lehigh Valley, and I’d much rather have a Stauffers.” – Tracy Campbell Roeder, of Bethlehem/ Facebook in an LNP – Always Lancaster “Other opinions: Wegman’s arrival.”

Meanwhile in Wonderland, the “elected public servants” were unable to come together to “reform” or to replace the “The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.” But the Wizard of Wonderland has pledged to “explode it” (“politikspeak” for “I’ll take my ball and go home because things didn’t go my way.”)

Columbia news, view & reviews post – three years ago | “reform” or “dumass and irresponsible actions?”

Clinton knew about Wiener hiding – The Free Thought Project

Anniversary today | “Triangle Shirtwaist Fire in New York City” led to true reform in working conditions in garment factories and other workplaces.

Mount Joy man faces numerous charges including “82 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.” – FOX 43-TV

Institutional trust? “Over the past five years, Penn State has taken aggressive steps to strengthen accountability and focus on the fight against child maltreatment.” – Penn Live. (NOTE: Could be, but would any of the steps been taken in the absence of national attention and the NCAA’s sanctions?)

“‘Doveryai no proveryai’ — trust, but verify” | Ronald Reagan’s borrowed quote (from the Russians). – The Washington Post

” … beloved family man and respected community member with no criminal record” held on “369 counts of sexually abusing two boys.” – LehighValleyLive / The Express-Times, Easton, PA

Hospital gobble up continues – Penn Live

Follow up | “At the November 28, 2016 Borough Council meeting, David Nikoloff made a presentation to the Borough Council representing AIM Advisors. “The pitch resulted in Columbia’s councillors, in a 6-0 vote, (councillor Stephanie Weisser was absent from the meeting) approving an agreement to contract AIM Advisors to conduct a feasibility study about ‘adaptive reuse of the current Columbia Borough Wastewater Treatment Facility into a natural gas production facility and user endpoint facility for vehicles.’ The Borough will pay $75,800 for the conduct of the study and the delivery of a report. The report may be ready as early as March 2017.”

Because of the excellent and timely reporting of transactions in Borough Council committee minutes (with the exception of the Community Development committee), Nikoloff’s report is summarized in the March Public Works Committee March 21 minutes.

Fake news | refuge of the angry – Ethical Journalism Network

REMINDER: Road work on Marietta Pike into Lancaster will make travel slower. – PennDOT

Left lane slowpokes: speed up or get over – StateLine