Today’s news – Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Quote for today … “People across the country aren’t feeling that economic strength in their own lives, in large part because the headline gains we’ve seen since the end of the recession — almost eight years ago now — simply haven’t been equally distributed.” – Extracted from this MarketPlace article: You think Washington has ‘forgotten’ you — and it doesn’t matter what party you’re in.

POTUS: “I never realized how big it was” | And it shows! – The Atlantic

“The Incoming Privatization Assault: Get ready for everything from private infrastructure and private prisons to voucherized schools and Medicaid.” – American Prospect

Think it can’t happen here? That’s what they thought in Germany, Argentina, the nations gobbled up by the former Soviet Union, Venezuela and Brazil . | “How Hitler suspended the right to mail and telephone privacy” – The Guardian

How do people get elected to “public service” offices? Who votes for them? – John Baer’s column at Philly.com [Why don’t we background people before electing them or appointing them? Why don’t we vet them? Why don’t look for criminal convictions; DUI arrests, transgressions, etc?]



Did the pipeline contribute to the earthquake?

This 2003 DNCR report shows Lancaster County’s earthquakes have a 200-plus history. dcnr eatthquakes

Volunteers needed | According to this email sent by Columbia Borough,

“The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers for the following:

Smoke Alarm Installer – Conduct home visits, test existing smoke alarms, replace batteries and install smoke alarms. Disaster Safety Instructor – Educate residents on the importance of fire safety and assist them in creating home fire escape plans. Reporter – Document resident information, including what services were provided during the visit. Complete the acknowledgement forms and reports used for campaign tracking.

“Next event in Lancaster County is in Columbia, PA on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 9am-1pm.

“Volunteer by registering at https://goo.gl/hMT4qn or contacting Hope Roaten at hope.roaten@redcross.org or 717-234-3101 ext. 1202.”

They have it & we don’t | The main differences between internet privacy in the US and the EU – MarketPlace

“The line between privatized security and police forces is becoming increasingly thin, and corporations are now putting arbitration clauses in their contracts and user agreements to get around the justice system.” – Daily Kos

The Borough’s going green – see the Website.