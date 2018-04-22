Part II of Sunday’s news – 4/22/2018

Several Columbia High School students got the chance to ask US Representative to clarify his stance on gun control issues. This and other photos appear at the elected public servant’s facebook page. “Thank you CHS Speaks and Columbia High School students for inviting me to hear your thoughts about school safety and gun laws. I really appreciate your engagement on this issue and our productive conversations.”

This comment is from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Perhaps one day Blackwell and these students will run for office and replace politicians like Smucker who are only interested in their own political gain rather than truly representing the people who placed them in office.” Mackenzie Blackwell’s column appears below.

Revisiting One Direction | A month ago, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this article about Ephrata’s search for a Executive Director, Ephrata Economic Development Organization. A week or so later, we posted this: Tough fighting the GOBAGs | Lebanon’s Business Improvement District leader has resigned. You may recall that Kelly Withum, the person who has been credited with Lititz’s resurgence, went to Lebanon just over a year ago to take a similar challenge in Lebanon. She played a huge part in the resurgence in Lititz; hit a wall of resistance in Lebanon and has been welcomed to Ephrata.

“Kelly Withum, who served as Venture Lititz’s executive director for nearly 10 years, has been hired as the new downtown executive director for Ephrata’s Economic Development Organization (EDO), a newly-created not-for-profit organization.” – The Ephrata Review

And now, Withum will bring her prowess to Ephrata because she’s the new Executive Director of the Ephrata Economic Development organization. Just sayin’.

Click here or on the graphic above to download the DEVELOPMENT PLAN for 132 Locust Street – the luxury apartment structure.

And Blueprints for Addiction Recovery is the new owner of 747-749 Walnut Street.

“Freedom of the press has been in the news a lot since Trump took office. But despite protestations that the US is rife with free expression and freedom of the press, the government’s track record and policies certainly don’t seem to line up with this. “Of course, this isn’t new. In the United States, our government has been historically keen to lecture other countries on the need for dissent while doing its best to quash it at home — from whistleblowers to peaceful protesters. Meanwhile, we have a corporate media that is all too willing to ensure that dominant narratives are never questioned. “At Truthout, we believe a free press doesn’t just require freedom from the fear that the government will try to prosecute journalists for doing their job or pressure them to reveal sources — although that’s vital. True freedom of the press also means being free from the pressures that come when media outlets are owned by corporate conglomerates.”

YOU ARE ALL INVITED!!! LOCATION: RIVERFRONT PARK, BALL FIELD AT LEMON AND WATER STREETS, WRIGHTSVILLE, PA. WHEN: SATURDAY, MAY 12, 2018 TIME: 7AM-3PM COST: $10.00 PER SPOT FOOD TRUCK WILL BE ON SITE ALL PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR RENOVATIONS IN RIVERFRONT PARK.