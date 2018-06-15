Columbia news, views & reviews opened an email from a reader; the email pointed out that a sitting councillor’s name ought not be on a DELINQUENT TAX REPORT. The Lancaster County June 2018 Delinquent Tax Report (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.) is listed at the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Webpage and contains 119 pages of names of Lancaster County property owners which are in arrears on property taxes.

Columbia news, views & reviews has published links to the Delinquent Tax Reports numerous times:

The current list includes delinquent tax amounts as low as 20-some dollars to well over $100. On the list are the Conestoga Country Club, the Lancaster Redevelopment Authority, landlords and other individual names you may know.

We’re not certain why the names on the list are on the list, but, along with the person who sent the email, we question why these notable Columbia property owners are on the list.